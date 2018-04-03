Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 89.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $32.18 million and $88,393.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01782960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007442 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015297 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00026918 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001061 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 223,873,785,785 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

According to CryptoCompare, “There is one coin for each millimeter of covering distance from the Earth to the Moon. Moon Coin has an increasing block reward reduction range, where in the first 100,000 blocks the reward can be between 0 and 1,000,000 coins, this then drops to 0-600,000 coins for the second 100,000 blocks and so on. After block 384,400 all block rewards are fixed at 29531. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

