Morgan Sindall Group (MGNS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,565 ($21.62) price objective on the stock.

MGNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,650 ($22.80) to GBX 1,700 ($23.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

LON:MGNS opened at GBX 1,170 ($16.16) on Friday. Morgan Sindall Group has a twelve month low of GBX 947.81 ($13.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,520 ($21.00).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a GBX 29 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 2.26%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Steve Crummett sold 37,729 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($16.47), for a total transaction of £449,729.68 ($621,345.23).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc is a construction and regeneration company. The Company operates through various divisions, including construction and infrastructure, fit out, property services, partnership housing, urban regeneration and investments. The Company’s construction and infrastructure division provides specialist construction and infrastructure design and build services on projects, frameworks and alliances.

