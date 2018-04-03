Morgan Stanley (EDD) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:EDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Morgan Stanley has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EDD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,818. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. Its secondary investment objective is of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in emerging markets domestic debt.

