City Of London Investment Grou Sells 1,718 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (MSF) Stock

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $31,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 33,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $607,212.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 26,807 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $495,393.36.

On Wednesday, March 14th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 34,323 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $648,361.47.

On Thursday, March 8th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 5,000 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 8,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $156,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 6,200 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $120,962.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 10,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $196,352.00.

On Friday, January 5th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 6,700 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $124,285.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 53,501 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $977,463.27.

On Friday, December 29th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 17,031 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $304,173.66.

MSF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. 34,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,560. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,721,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,600,000 after acquiring an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the third quarter valued at $569,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in emerging country equity securities. It invests in various sectors, such as banks; insurance; diversified telecommunication services; food and staples retailing; food products; Internet software and services; oil, gas and consumable fuels; automobiles; beverages; construction and engineering; hotels, restaurants and leisure; independent power producers and energy traders; Internet and catalog retail; machinery; pharmaceuticals, real estate management and development; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; transportation infrastructure, and wireless telecommunication services.

