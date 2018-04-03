Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:MSF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:MSF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0351180761921 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MSF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. 6,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,045. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $31,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,801 shares of company stock worth $1,419,062 and have sold 109,648 shares worth $2,031,583.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in emerging country equity securities. It invests in various sectors, such as banks; insurance; diversified telecommunication services; food and staples retailing; food products; Internet software and services; oil, gas and consumable fuels; automobiles; beverages; construction and engineering; hotels, restaurants and leisure; independent power producers and energy traders; Internet and catalog retail; machinery; pharmaceuticals, real estate management and development; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; transportation infrastructure, and wireless telecommunication services.

