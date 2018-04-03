Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

MRG stock opened at C$13.83 on Tuesday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.89 million during the quarter. Morguard North American Residential REIT had a net margin of 177.90% and a return on equity of 47.67%.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

