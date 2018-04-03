MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €98.00 ($120.99) price objective by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($114.81) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase set a €86.00 ($106.17) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €64.00 ($79.01) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.02 ($103.73).

MorphoSys stock remained flat at $€83.00 ($102.47) during trading hours on Monday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €49.63 ($61.27) and a 1 year high of €88.10 ($108.77).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

