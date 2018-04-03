Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.69) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Moss Bros Group alerts:

LON MOSB opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.67) on Tuesday. Moss Bros Group has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.66).

WARNING: “Moss Bros Group’s (LON:MOSB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/moss-bros-group-mosb-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt-updated.html.

Moss Bros Group Company Profile

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, coats, casual wear, ties, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, pocket squares and handkerchiefs, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, gift shops, cummerbunds, top hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, and suit carriers through branded and outlet stores, and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Moss Bros Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moss Bros Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.