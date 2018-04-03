Mothership Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:MSP)

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Mothership has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mothership has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $32,241.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mothership token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003115 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00719518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00182132 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038810 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Mothership was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mothership is mothership.cx. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mothership is aims to be a blockchain financial services focused around the Estonian e-Residence government programme. The core of these services are: Token amrket for the EUWallet connected to your e-Resident digital IDSecure crypto exchange Hosting platform for blockchain applications”

Mothership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Mothership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mothership must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mothership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

