Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 163,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,169. The stock has a market cap of $408.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CEO Joffe Selwyn purchased 5,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,691. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,612 shares of company stock worth $140,356. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth $434,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 944,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after buying an additional 41,560 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 59,767 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,810,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,341,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications.

