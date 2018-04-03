Mplx (MPLX) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

Press coverage about Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mplx earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 44.9890693136788 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 1,109,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,569. Mplx has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26,225.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Mplx had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/mplx-mplx-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-19.html.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.