MSB Financial (MSBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of MSBF opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MSB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $103.55, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.10.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman sold 140,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSB Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of MSB Financial worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. is a federally chartered company. The Company’s holding subsidiary is Millington Savings Bank (the Bank), a chartered stock savings bank. The Bank is regulated by the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is engaged in attracting retail deposits from the general public and using those deposits, together with funds generated from operations principal repayments on securities and loans and borrowed funds for its lending and investing activities.

