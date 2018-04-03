MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Cut to Hold at Gabelli

Gabelli lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,177.58, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 10th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 1,800 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $165,942.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,437 shares of company stock worth $74,083,049 over the last 90 days. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 105.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 604,873 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $37,496,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 964,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 265,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 246,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

