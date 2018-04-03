MTGE Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MTGE)

MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTGE opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.78, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. MTGE Investment has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $20.00.

Get MTGE Investment alerts:

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. MTGE Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 177.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MTGE Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MTGE Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kuehl sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $63,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/mtge-investment-corp-mtge-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-50-on-april-9th-updated.html.

About MTGE Investment

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

Receive News & Ratings for MTGE Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTGE Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.