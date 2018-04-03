MTS (MBT) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of MTS (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. VTB Capital cut shares of MTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of MTS in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MTS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,332.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. MTS has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About MTS

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets.

