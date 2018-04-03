Mueller Water Products (MWA) Receives Sell Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their sell rating on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) in a research note released on Monday morning. Cowen currently has a $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of MWA opened at $10.15 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,725.66, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

