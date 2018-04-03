Mueller Water Products (MWA) Shares Down 1.6%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s share price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.31. 626,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,080,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Nomura lowered their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,725.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 306,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

