Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,709. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$14.10 and a 52 week high of C$17.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$296.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.10 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

In other Mullen Group news, insider Richard James Maloney bought 2,500 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Also, Director Christine Ellen Mcginley bought 1,825 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,845.75.

MTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.97.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd is a Canada-based supplier of trucking and logistics services. It operates through two operating segments: Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment consists of over 10 Business Units, offering a range of truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) general freight services to customers in Canada and the United States, such as transporting goods, including general freight; commodities, such as cable, pipe and steel; over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment and compressors, and dry bulk commodities, such as cement and frac sand.

