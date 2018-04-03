Multi-Color Co. (LABL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.65 Million

Brokerages expect Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) to report sales of $423.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Multi-Color’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.00 million to $434.30 million. Multi-Color posted sales of $244.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Multi-Color will report full year sales of $423.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Multi-Color.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Multi-Color had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Multi-Color’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LABL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Hilliard Lyons raised Multi-Color from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Multi-Color from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, Director Ari J. Benacerraf purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.20 per share, with a total value of $260,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Oliver Apel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.68 per share, with a total value of $73,348.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,348. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Multi-Color by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Multi-Color by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 300,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Multi-Color (LABL) traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,520. Multi-Color has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,415.66, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Multi-Color’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

