Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Holdings Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 46,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

ROCK stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.78, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $258.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

