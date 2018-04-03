Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 120,817 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 448,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 277,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,856.24, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

