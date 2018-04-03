Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Champion International Paper were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Champion International Paper by 5.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,131,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 63,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Champion International Paper by 61.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Champion International Paper by 10.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Champion International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Champion International Paper by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 144,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Champion International Paper stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22,063.41, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Champion International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Champion International Paper had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Champion International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Champion International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Champion International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Champion International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Champion International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Champion International Paper to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Champion International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

