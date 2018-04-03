Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.41 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 672.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WestRock by 1,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WestRock by 3,666.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 124,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $8,142,736.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,769,925.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,964,777. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of WRK opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16,371.51, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. WestRock has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

