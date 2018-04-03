Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.56 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $49,427.92, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. CSX had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 17.16%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

