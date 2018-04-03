Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $345.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60,777.46, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.16 and a fifty-two week high of $359.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.20, for a total transaction of $457,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.30, for a total transaction of $555,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

