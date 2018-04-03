Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Stake in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEX:EHC opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Corp has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Stephens set a $62.00 target price on Encompass Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

