MUSE Reaches Market Cap of $13.00 Million (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, MUSE has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE has a market cap of $13.00 million and $6,083.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00012179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00702457 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00042192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00171326 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00029155 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official website is peertracks.com. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to purchase MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

