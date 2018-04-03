MustangCoin (MST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.00

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. MustangCoin has a market cap of $129,004.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MustangCoin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One MustangCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002784 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00045900 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 160.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MustangCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

