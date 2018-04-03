MVC Capital’s (MVC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

“With liquidity from the F3Q17 sale of its largest investment and a solid pipeline of yield investments, MVC appears to us to be well positioned to transition its investment portfolio allocation to a higher percentage of yield investments, and thereby cover its quarterly dividend of $0.15. In F1Q18, net originations of yield investments were solid (but below our expectations), and the restructuring of a large investment contributed to a reduction in the percentage of yield investments to 55%, from 60% (though this investment had already been on non-accrual).”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MVC Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on MVC Capital in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered MVC Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MVC Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:MVC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 18,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.89, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.67. MVC Capital has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 41.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 108.96%. analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 956,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,990.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 943,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,655.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in MVC Capital by 50.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MVC Capital by 86.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MVC Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MVC Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in MVC Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).

