Myers Industries (MYE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MYE stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 84,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.77, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America.

