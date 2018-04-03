Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Mylan worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Mylan news, CEO Heather M. Bresch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Mauro sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $494,569.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,002.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,287 shares of company stock worth $14,409,960. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21,193.56, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Mylan has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Mylan from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. UBS set a $54.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

