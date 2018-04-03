Mylan (MYL) PT Raised to $51.00 at Mizuho

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS set a $46.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mylan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.62.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of MYL traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,457. Mylan has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,193.56, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Mylan will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rajiv Malik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 503,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,608,453.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Heather M. Bresch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,960. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Mylan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 461,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mylan during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 11.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mylan by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,185,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mylan (MYL) PT Raised to $51.00 at Mizuho” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/mylan-myl-price-target-increased-to-51-00-by-analysts-at-mizuho-updated-updated.html.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.