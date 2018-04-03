Mylan (MYL) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mylan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,185,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Mylan by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mylan by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mylan by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,480,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 896,513 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $309,390.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rajiv Malik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 503,751 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,453.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,287 shares of company stock worth $14,409,960. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,193.56, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mylan has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mylan from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. UBS set a $54.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

