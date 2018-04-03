Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MYGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of MYGN opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,064.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary A. King sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $118,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,354.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 37,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,515,573.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 485,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 473,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 98.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,548,000 after acquiring an additional 418,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,205,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 343,196 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,615,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,083,000.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

