Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Myriad has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $141,495.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000141 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001351 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,564,419,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

