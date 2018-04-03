MyWish Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. MyWish has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $5,576.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00712657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00187318 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031661 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,825,062 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to buy MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

