Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 292.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Nabors Industries worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,205.61, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $708.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -14.72%.

NBR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

