Nano Dimension Ltd – (NASDAQ:NNDM) hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 37967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, National Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Dimension in a report on Friday, March 16th.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nano Dimension stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd – (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Nano Dimension worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nano-dimension-nndm-sets-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-1-67.html.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd is an Israel-based holding company active in the high technology sector. The Company has a full holding in Nano Dimension Technologies, a company that develops three dimensional (3D) printers for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), that is electronic circuits, and nano-technology inks. The inks are conductive nano-silver particle inks and insulating nano-polymer inks.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.