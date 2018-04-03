Nano Tops One Day Volume of $8.58 Million (CRYPTO:NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.69 or 0.00077141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin and BitGrail. Nano has a total market capitalization of $758.46 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,425.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.96 or 0.05447590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $692.10 or 0.09379630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.01684150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.02544300 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00203823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00608988 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.52 or 0.02798800 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, CoinFalcon, BitGrail, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Mercatox and RightBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.