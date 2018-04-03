Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,021,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 54.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,362,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,326 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 51.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,528,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $206,623.34, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/naples-global-advisors-llc-boosts-position-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco-updated-updated.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.