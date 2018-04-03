National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 173,992 Shares of Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 711.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,992 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 117,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

