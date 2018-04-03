62,619 Shares in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 123,259.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,527 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,725,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 30,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 960,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,798,000 after purchasing an additional 956,974 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $46.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

