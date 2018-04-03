National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,235 Shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 90,568.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 1,919.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $50.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

