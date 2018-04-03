National CineMedia (NCMI) & Copart (CPRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 20.95% 30.94% 17.89% National CineMedia 0.12% -55.42% 2.25%

Volatility and Risk

Copart has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Copart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Copart does not pay a dividend. National CineMedia pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Copart and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 5 5 0 2.50 National CineMedia 1 4 2 0 2.14

Copart presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.04%. National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 51.08%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Copart.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copart and National CineMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $1.45 billion 8.01 $394.22 million $1.29 38.78 National CineMedia $426.10 million 0.97 $2.50 million $0.40 13.10

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Copart beats National CineMedia on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company's services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. It owns and operates the digital in-theatre network in North America, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

