HSBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for National Express (LON:NEX)

National Express (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 440 ($6.18) target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEX. Numis Securities raised National Express to an “add” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 432 ($6.06) price target on shares of National Express in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on National Express from GBX 380 ($5.33) to GBX 390 ($5.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Express from GBX 440 ($6.18) to GBX 445 ($6.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. National Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 417.18 ($5.86).

NEX remained flat at $GBX 387 ($5.43) during mid-day trading on Monday. National Express has a twelve month low of GBX 337.20 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 401.80 ($5.64).

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 91,838 shares of National Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.53), for a total value of £361,841.72 ($507,919.31). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 84,598 shares of National Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.50), for a total transaction of £331,624.16 ($465,502.75). Insiders have sold 238,745 shares of company stock valued at $93,647,098 in the last quarter.

National Express Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

