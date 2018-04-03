National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Stake Increased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 91.3% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $4,414.50, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.61 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

