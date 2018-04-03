National Healthcare (NHC) Announces $0.48 Dividend

National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NHC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. 45,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,790. National Healthcare has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.70.

National Healthcare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. National Healthcare had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter.

About National Healthcare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

