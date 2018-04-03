National Instruments Corp (NATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

NATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $217,332.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,979,519.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,466 shares of company stock valued at $44,026,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. 1,031,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,635.03, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.93. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.38 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

