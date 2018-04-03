NAV Coin (CRYPTO:NAV) Price Reaches $1.90

NAV Coin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. NAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $118.80 million and $969,888.00 worth of NAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, NAV Coin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NAV Coin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00199193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001045 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019132 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009029 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NAV Coin Profile

NAV Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. NAV Coin’s total supply is 62,525,173 coins. NAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAV Coin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NAV Coin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NAV Coin is medium.com/nav-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

NAV Coin Coin Trading

NAV Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase NAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAV Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAV Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.