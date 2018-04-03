Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Navios Maritime Acquisition reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

NNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 13.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 108,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 636,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,517. The company has a market cap of $126.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.89. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Navios Maritime Acquisition declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/navios-maritime-acquisition-co-nna-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-09-per-share.html.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is an international shipping company. The Company owns a fleet of modern crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers providing marine transportation services around the world. The Company charters its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.